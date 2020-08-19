Home

WILSON Margaret Margaret's family would like to express their sincere thanks to friends, neighbours and colleagues for the many kind expressions of sympathy received following their recent sad loss. Special thanks to the many who took the time to line the cortege route as a mark of respect on Margaret's final journey to Macduff Cemetery. Heartfelt thanks to all nursing and medical staff of Ward 34, Victoria Hospital who provided such excellent care to Margaret and her family. Sincere thanks to Denis Madden for the most fitting and comforting service at the graveside and to Alex Little Funeral Directors for their care and support throughout. "Margaret will be forever loved and remembered for her beautiful smile".
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 19, 2020
