YANNETTA
(WALKER) Margaret Margaret Rose, Glen and families wish to thank all their relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind and caring expressions of sympathy and beautiful floral tributes received, following the recent sad loss of Margaret, their mum, nana and grandma. Our heartfelt thanks to Reverend Gillian Paterson for her most sincere comforting words and very special tribute paid to mum at the graveside. Sincere thanks go to the management, doctors, nurses and all the staff of Scoonie House for the excellent love and care provided to Margaret, where she lived happily for the last 22 months. Special thanks to Neil Brunton, Funeral Directors for the kind care and dignity shown to mum including their professional handling of the many arrangements.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 4, 2020