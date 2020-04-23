|
HALLEY Margo Suddenly, at home in Kirkcaldy, on Friday, 17th April, 2020. Margo, aged 82 years, beloved wife of the late Tom, much loved mum of Pamela, Fiona and the late Brian, loving mother-in-law of Derek, devoted nana of Nikki and Steffi , great-gran (nana) of Leah and Mya and a dear friend to many who will be sadly missed. Funeral service private due to current circumstances. Special thanks to Margo's neighbour Kevin for his help and friendship to Margo. Gone before her time. Family request no flowers and welcome donations directly to Victoria Hospice Kirkcaldy.
Published in Fife Today on Apr. 23, 2020