HARROLD Margo Suddenly but peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, with her loving husband Mike by her side, on Tuesday, 21st April, 2020. Margo Harrold, aged 69 years. Beloved wife of Mike, also a loving sister of David and sister-in-law Alice and a cherished aunt of Stacy and her husband Ewan and their son Connor. Funeral cortege will go via Club 3000 Glenrothes at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, 5th May, on its way to Kirkcaldy Crematorium for a private family service at 1.30 p.m.
Published in Fife Today on Apr. 29, 2020
