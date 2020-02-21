Home

YOUNG Marian Peacefully, at home, on Thursday, 13th February, 2020, Marian (nee Wand), aged 86 years, of Cupar. Beloved wife of the late Tom, loving mum of Linda, Neil, Eric and the late Ian, also a loved granny, great-granny, mother-in-law and sister. Funeral service on Tuesday, 3rd March, in Kirkcaldy Crematorium, at 11.45 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired, may be made at crematorium doors for St John's Parish Church and Adamson Hospital, Cupar.
