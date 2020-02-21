|
HARRIS Mark It is with great sadness that the family announce the sudden death of Mark, on Wednesday, 12th February, 2020. Loving son of Billy and the late Beatrice, also a dear nephew, cousin and good friend to many.
He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service on Friday, 28th February, in Cupar Old and St Michael of Tarvit Parish Church, Kirkgate, Cupar, at 10 a.m., and thereafter to Cupar Cemetery for 11 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Donations, if so desired, may be made at church door for CHAS Rachel House.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 21, 2020