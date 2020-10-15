|
BOYLE Mary
"May" Sadly passed away on
1st October 2020,
aged 88 years.
Much loved Mum to Nikki and Lisa and Grandma to Emily, Abbi and Lily. Forever in our hearts.
A private funeral service will take place.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be made to
Guide Dogs for the Blind Association
c/o Jonathan Terry Independent Funeral Directors
3 College Place, London Road, Southampton SO15 2FB
Telephone 023 8023 4533
or via www.jonathanterry.co.uk
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 15, 2020