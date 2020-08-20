|
JOHNSTON Mary The family of the late Mary Johnston wish to sincerely thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy and the many cards and flowers received during this sad time. Thanks also to the Rev. Ken Froude for his service and comforting words. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Wards 43 and 34 at Victoria Hospital and to the home care team from Constance Care. Thanks also to everyone at Callum Robertson Funeral Directors for their respectful care and kindness.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 20, 2020