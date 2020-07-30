Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary LAWRENCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary LAWRENCE

Notice Condolences

Mary LAWRENCE Notice
LAWRENCE Mary Morrison (nee Hunter) (formerly Kirkcaldy)
Passed away on the 21st July, 2020, aged 85. Beloved wife of David Lawrence, mother of four, grandmother to seven and recently became a great-grandmother.
The funeral will take place at Worthing Crematorium, West Sussex, on 6th August, 2020, followed by a future placing of her ashes at Dysart Cemetery to join her father and mother Jock and Agnes Hunter. Any enquiries please email [email protected]
Published in Fife Today on July 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -