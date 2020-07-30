|
LAWRENCE Mary Morrison (nee Hunter) (formerly Kirkcaldy)
Passed away on the 21st July, 2020, aged 85. Beloved wife of David Lawrence, mother of four, grandmother to seven and recently became a great-grandmother.
The funeral will take place at Worthing Crematorium, West Sussex, on 6th August, 2020, followed by a future placing of her ashes at Dysart Cemetery to join her father and mother Jock and Agnes Hunter. Any enquiries please email [email protected]
Published in Fife Today on July 30, 2020