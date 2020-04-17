Home

MANN Mary Peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family, at Adamson Hospital, Cupar, on Wednesday, 8th April, 2020. Mary (nee Robertson), aged 67 years, of Springfield. Beloved wife of Bill, much loved and loving mum of Vivienne, devoting granny of Ethan and Neve, dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and good friend to many. Due to the current situation a private funeral will take place with a memorial celebration of her life at a later date.
