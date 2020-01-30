Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary PAGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary (May) PAGE

Notice Condolences

Mary (May) PAGE Notice
PAGE Mary (May) Peacefully, with her loving family by her side, on Sunday, 26th January, 2020. May, aged 74 years of Kirkcaldy, much loved wife of David, cherished mum of David and Susan, devoted gran, dearly loved mother-in-law and a friend to many, who will be sadly missed. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 10th February, at 1.30 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for Ward 44, Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -