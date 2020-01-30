|
PAGE Mary (May) Peacefully, with her loving family by her side, on Sunday, 26th January, 2020. May, aged 74 years of Kirkcaldy, much loved wife of David, cherished mum of David and Susan, devoted gran, dearly loved mother-in-law and a friend to many, who will be sadly missed. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 10th February, at 1.30 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for Ward 44, Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 30, 2020