Mary (May) PAGE

Mary (May) PAGE Notice
PAGE Mary (May) David and family would like to thank all friends and family for their heartfelt messages, cards and flowers and those who paid their respects at Kirkcaldy Crematorium. Special thanks to the staff of Ward 44, Victoria Hospital for the excellent care given to May. Many thanks to Callum Robertson Funeral Services, Dennis Madden for the wonderful uplifting service and to the Strathearn Hotel. A very generous collection amounted to £500, which will be donated to Ward 44.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 20, 2020
