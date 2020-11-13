|
PETRIE Mary The family of Mary Petrie would like to express their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to everyone who has offered sympathy and support since her passing on 25th October.
The family would also like to thank the Community Nursing Team and the staff at both Stratheden Hospital and Craighead Care Home for the care they provided Mary and for supporting the family over the last few years. The family would also like to thank Macgregors Funeral Directors for their professionalism and compassion. As has been evident from the response since Mary's death, she touched the lives of many people and will be sorely missed.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 13, 2020