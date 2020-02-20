|
Mary In loving memory of our beautiful mum, gran and great-gran, who sadly left us 23rd February, 2018.
Although you sleep in Heaven now,
You're not that far away,
My heart is full of memories,
And you are with me every day,
You lived your life with meaning,
And with a smile upon your face,
A world that was full of happiness,
And now is an empty space,
People say that only time,
Will heal a broken heart,
But just like me and you mum,
It has been torn apart,
I know you are at peace now,
And in a place where you are free,
Meet me at the pearly gates,
When Heaven calls for me.
Your loving daughter Audrey, granddaughter Natalie and great-grandchildren Clare and Callum x.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 20, 2020