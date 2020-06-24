|
|
|
SMITH Mary Grace Peacefully, at Auchtermairnie Care Home, Kennoway, on Friday, 19 June, 2020, Grace, aged 93 years, beloved wife of the late Jack, much loved mum of John and the late Colin, loving mother-in-law of Margaret, devoted gran of Iain and great-gran of Jack and a dear sister to Sheila, Margaret and Elizabeth and the late Colin. Grace will be sadly missed but lovingly remembered by all her family and friends. Funeral service is private due to the current restrictions.
Published in Fife Today on June 24, 2020