Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary SMITH

Notice Condolences

Mary SMITH Notice
SMITH Mary Grace Peacefully, at Auchtermairnie Care Home, Kennoway, on Friday, 19 June, 2020, Grace, aged 93 years, beloved wife of the late Jack, much loved mum of John and the late Colin, loving mother-in-law of Margaret, devoted gran of Iain and great-gran of Jack and a dear sister to Sheila, Margaret and Elizabeth and the late Colin. Grace will be sadly missed but lovingly remembered by all her family and friends. Funeral service is private due to the current restrictions.
Published in Fife Today on June 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -