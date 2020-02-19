Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary STEVENSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary STEVENSON

Notice Condolences

Mary STEVENSON Notice
STEVENSON Mary Sadly, passed away at home, in Woodside, Glenrothes, on Sunday, 9th February, Mary, aged 65 years. A much loved daughter, sister, mother to Cheryll and grandmother to Toni-Lee and Georgia. Devoted great-grandmother to Harley, Mya, Denver, Remi and Rio. She will be dearly missed by all. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday, 26th February, at 2.15 p.m., to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be made to Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -