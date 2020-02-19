|
|
|
STEVENSON Mary Sadly, passed away at home, in Woodside, Glenrothes, on Sunday, 9th February, Mary, aged 65 years. A much loved daughter, sister, mother to Cheryll and grandmother to Toni-Lee and Georgia. Devoted great-grandmother to Harley, Mya, Denver, Remi and Rio. She will be dearly missed by all. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday, 26th February, at 2.15 p.m., to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be made to Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 19, 2020