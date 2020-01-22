|
BLYTH May Peacefully, at Glenburnie Care Home, Leven, on Friday, 17th January, 2020. May, aged 98 years, beloved wife of the late Dave, a first class mum of Henry and Elma, loving mother-in-law of Anne and the late John and a devoted gran and great-gran. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 30th January, at 12.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given in aid of Glenburnie Care Home, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 22, 2020