BLYTH May The family of the late May Blyth wish to express their sincere thanks to all family, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent sad loss, also for the cards, letters of condolence and floral tributes received. Thanks to all the staff at Glenburnie Care Home, Leven, for their kindness and care given to May during her stay there, to Chris Hay for her kind words and comforting service, to Terry, Nicola and staff of the Co-op Funeralcare, Leven and to all those who attended the service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, their kind and generous donations raised £166.60 for Glenburnie Care Home.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 12, 2020