LEITCHMAN May Suddenly, at home, on Wednesday, 26th February, 2020, May, aged 85, beloved wife of the late William, loving mother of Andrew, Kay and Eric, adoring grandmother of John, Lyndsey and Morgan, great-grandmother of Byron and much loved sister of Jean and Minnie. Sadly missed by all. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Funeral Home, 20 Esplanade, KY1 1HR, at 11.30 a.m., on Monday, 9th March, 2020, followed by interment at Hayfield Cemetery, at 12.15 p.m. Donations may be given on leaving the service, if so desired, in aid of Diabetes UK.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 5, 2020
