LEITCHMAN May The family of the late May Leitchman would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their very kind expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers and phone calls received after their recent sad loss, thanks to Neil Dorward for his comforting and uplifting service, to Kathryn and Graeme at Co-op Funeralcare for their guidance and to the paramedics for their kindness and compassion. Finally a sincere thanks to all who paid their last respects at the funeral service, £180.20 was donated to the Diabetic Centre at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 19, 2020