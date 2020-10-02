|
CORDNER Michael (Mick) Suddenly but peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Thursday, 24th September, 2020, Michael (Mick), aged 59, loving husband to Christine (Chris), dear brother to Edward and Beverley,
a loved brother-in-law, but above all best friend to so many people.
Too young and too soon. Funeral private, but Michael's cortege will leave Murray Park, at 11.30 a.m., on Wednesday, 7th October and proceed along North Street and down past the St Andrews Golf Club on way to the Crematorium. No flowers please, but donations to Cancer Research, if desired.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 2, 2020