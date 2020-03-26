|
DAVIE Michael Passed away peacefully, at Methven House Care Home, Kirkcaldy, on Friday, 20 th March, 2020. Michael "Mike", aged 80 years of Kirkcaldy. Dearly loved husband of Jessie, much loved dad of Karen and Lynda and a devoted grandad and great-grandad. Due to the current circumstances Mike's service will be for close family only. No flowers please, however, if anyone would like to make a donation to Dementia Scotland, at alzscot.org, in memory of Mike.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 26, 2020