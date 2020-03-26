Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael DAVIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael DAVIE

Notice Condolences

Michael DAVIE Notice
DAVIE Michael Passed away peacefully, at Methven House Care Home, Kirkcaldy, on Friday, 20 th March, 2020. Michael "Mike", aged 80 years of Kirkcaldy. Dearly loved husband of Jessie, much loved dad of Karen and Lynda and a devoted grandad and great-grandad. Due to the current circumstances Mike's service will be for close family only. No flowers please, however, if anyone would like to make a donation to Dementia Scotland, at alzscot.org, in memory of Mike.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -