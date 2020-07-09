|
|
|
KOPOCINSKI Michael The family of the late Michael Kopocinski would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received during their recent sad loss. Thanks to all the doctors and nursing staff at Victoria Hospice for all their care and attention. Special thanks to Beverley Bryant for her comforting words and to Alan and staff at Crosbie Matthew for all the funeral arrangements and finally to all who paid their last respects, showing support in lining the streets of Kinghorn, Starks Park and Rosemount Avenue.
Published in Fife Today on July 9, 2020