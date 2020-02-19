Home

Michael MOONIE

Michael MOONIE Notice
MOONIE Michael Suddenly, but peacefully, with his loving family by his side, at Victoria Hospital, on Monday, 10th February, 2020, Michael (Mick), aged 90 years of Buckhaven. Husband of the late Nancy, devoted dad to Kathryn and the late Michael, father-in-law to George, cherished grandad to Michael and Louise and great-grandad to Danika and George.
Mick will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 27th February, 2020, for 12.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, however there will be an opportunity on leaving the service to make a donation, if you wish to do so, in Mick's memory towards Cystic Fibrosis and Chest, Heart and Stroke.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 19, 2020
