PETRIE Michael Passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family after a short illness, fought with courage and dignity on Friday, 24th July, 2020. Michael John (Mike), aged 69 years of Kirkcaldy. Very dearly loved husband of Irene, proud and devoted dad of Mark, much loved father-in-law of Tracy, special and much loved grandpa of Yuill and Skye, loving brother of Lyn and Karen and brother-in-law to Ian, Jessie, Malcolm and Julien, a dear uncle and special friend. Due to the current situation, friends who wish to pay their respects can stand in the churchyard at Abbotshall Parish Church, on Friday, 7th August, at 10.40 a.m., thereafter a private service will take place
10.45 a.m., followed by a cremation at Kirkcaldy Crematorium.
Published in Fife Today on July 30, 2020