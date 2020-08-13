|
PETRIE Michael Irene, Mark and family would like to thank everyone for the cards, letters and flowers we received. We would like to thank our family, friends and neighbours for their overwhelming support during this time. A heartfelt thanks goes to the consultants and staff of Ward 34, Haematology Dept, Victoria Hospital and to the Palliative Care Team and Marie Curie staff for their outstanding care, attention and support throughout. We would like to give a special thanks to Rev Justin Taylor and family for their friendship, support and pastoral care and also to Ian Ogilvie for playing at the service. Thank you to all who attended the service and to those who came out to show their respects, it is greatly appreciated. Thanks to all from Callum Robertson Funeral Directors who always show such respect and special care at this difficult time.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 13, 2020