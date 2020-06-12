Home

(nee Harrison) Peacefully, at the St Andrews Community Hospital, on 31st May, 2020, Mildred, aged 88 years, of Ceres (formerly of Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire), beloved wife of the late Denis, dearly loved mum of Janet, dearest sister of Roy, dearest sister-in-law of Joan and the late Betty and Stanley and loving aunt of Mark and Paul and great-aunt of Lucy. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, 17th June and will remain private owing to the current circumstances. Interment of ashes will follow at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Douglas Macmillan Hospice, Barlaston Rd., Stoke-on -Trent, Staffs, ST3 3NZ. 01782 344300 or www.dmhospice.org.uk
Published in Fife Today on June 12, 2020
