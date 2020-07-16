|
ROSS Moira Passed away peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, after a short illness, on Thursday, 9th July, 2020, Moira, aged 84 years of Kinghorn, dearly loved wife of Jim, much loved mum of Jan and Euan and dear gran of Anoushka and Giselle. Due to current situation, a private family cremation service will take place on Wednesday, 22nd July, at 2.15 p.m. Friends who wish to pay their respects may stand outside the entrance to Kinghorn Golf Club at
1.45 p.m., and Rosemount Avenue, Kirkcaldy at 2.05 p.m.
Published in Fife Today on July 16, 2020