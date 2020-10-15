|
|
|
O'MALLEY Morgan Born Cupar 1930.
Peacefully, at Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh, on 3rd October, 2020. Morgan, formerly of Kirkcaldy, husband to Margaret who left us too early. A wonderful dad to Gillian and step-dad to Morris and Alister. Special grandad to Alex and George and papa to John, Sharon, Trevor, Allison and Lesley and your many great-grandchildren. A quiet man who loved a laugh and a cuddle, you will be much missed by many who will hold you forever in their hearts.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 15, 2020