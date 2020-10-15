Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Morgan O'MALLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morgan O'MALLEY

Notice Condolences

Morgan O'MALLEY Notice
O'MALLEY Morgan Born Cupar 1930.
Peacefully, at Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh, on 3rd October, 2020. Morgan, formerly of Kirkcaldy, husband to Margaret who left us too early. A wonderful dad to Gillian and step-dad to Morris and Alister. Special grandad to Alex and George and papa to John, Sharon, Trevor, Allison and Lesley and your many great-grandchildren. A quiet man who loved a laugh and a cuddle, you will be much missed by many who will hold you forever in their hearts.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -