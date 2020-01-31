Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel GEDDES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel GEDDES

Notice Condolences

Muriel GEDDES Notice
GEDDES Muriel Peacefully, on 28th January, 2020, at Lunardi Court Nursing Home, Muriel Lesley (nee McNab), aged 88. Loving wife of the late Clarke, beloved mother of Ron, Madge, Frances and John and much loved grandmother of Gillian, Flora, Clarke, Imogen and Oliver and great-grandmother of Benjamin, Miles, Samuel and Joel. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, 11th February, 2020, at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, at 3p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. No flowers please, but donations, if desired, may be made to Cupar Old Parish Church.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -