GEDDES Muriel Peacefully, on 28th January, 2020, at Lunardi Court Nursing Home, Muriel Lesley (nee McNab), aged 88. Loving wife of the late Clarke, beloved mother of Ron, Madge, Frances and John and much loved grandmother of Gillian, Flora, Clarke, Imogen and Oliver and great-grandmother of Benjamin, Miles, Samuel and Joel. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, 11th February, 2020, at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, at 3p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. No flowers please, but donations, if desired, may be made to Cupar Old Parish Church.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 31, 2020