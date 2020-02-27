|
HANCOCK Myra Passed away unexpectedly, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Saturday, 22nd February, 2020. Myra, aged 68 years of Kirkcaldy, much loved wife of the late George, loving mum of Gail and Mark and nana of Amy, Jamie, Daryl and Greg. Service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Friday, 6th March, at 9.30 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for Ward 43 Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 27, 2020