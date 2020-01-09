|
WALKER Myra Peacefully, at her home on the 31st December, 2019, with her loving family by her side, Myra, aged 76 years, of Kinghorn. Beloved wife to Andrew, much loved mum to Colin and Alan, a caring mother-in-law to Lynne and Tracy, a devoted gran, loving sister to Jean, also a friend to many who will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 16th January, at 3 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for Marie Curie, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 9, 2020