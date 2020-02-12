Home

GARDNER Nancy Peacefully, at home, in the arms of Dale, on Sunday, 9th February, 2020, Nancy, aged 63 years. Devoted wife to Dale, loving mum to Steven, Jamie and Laura and a much loved sister of Susan and Linda. A cherished gran to her five grandchildren, a special mother-in-law to Lisa and Joseph and a well loved sister-in-law to Moir. Funeral service to be held on Thursday, 20th February, 2020, at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, for 10.15 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 12, 2020
