RICHARDS Nancy Passed away peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Tuesday, 4th February, 2020. Nancy, 94 years, loving mother of Margo and Chic, mother-in-law of Tom and a dear grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 18th February, 2020, at 11.45 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for Ward 42, Victoria Hospital, if so desired. Please wear bright colours at Nancy's request.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 13, 2020
