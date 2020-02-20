Home

REID Ninian Passed away peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Thursday, 13th February, 2020. Ninian, aged 90 years of Kirkcaldy. Dearly beloved husband of Myra, much loved dad of Brian and Douglas and father-in-law of Yvonne and Carol and a devoted grandad of Carmel, Dayna, Sean and Sarah. Service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Friday, 28th February, at 2.15p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for RNLI and Cancer Research UK, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 20, 2020
