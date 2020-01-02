|
TINDALL Nora Peacefully, after a short illness, on Thursday, 19th December, 2019, Nora, aged 74 years of Methil. Devoted wife of the late Ian, a much loved mother of John and Steven cherished grandma of Catlin, Logan and Johnny. Loving mother-in-law of Tracey and Lynn, a special friend to many. Nora will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral service to take place at Wellesley Parish Church, on Friday, 10th January, 2020, at 10 a.m., thereafter to Methilmill Cemetery, at 11 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 2, 2020