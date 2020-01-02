Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nora TINDALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nora TINDALL

Notice Condolences

Nora TINDALL Notice
TINDALL Nora Peacefully, after a short illness, on Thursday, 19th December, 2019, Nora, aged 74 years of Methil. Devoted wife of the late Ian, a much loved mother of John and Steven cherished grandma of Catlin, Logan and Johnny. Loving mother-in-law of Tracey and Lynn, a special friend to many. Nora will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral service to take place at Wellesley Parish Church, on Friday, 10th January, 2020, at 10 a.m., thereafter to Methilmill Cemetery, at 11 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -