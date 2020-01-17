|
SABET Pamela Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, 11th January, 2020, Pamela (nee Tingle), aged 83 years, of Dura Den, (former Head of Home Economics at Dundee High School), beloved wife of the late Nuri, much loved mum of Sohrab, Louise and Ian and a loving Oma to Nicole, Michael, Storm, Josh, Roarke, Dakota, William and Skye. Funeral service on Thursday, 23rd January, in Cupar Old and St Michael of Tarvit Parish Church linked with Monimail, Kirkgate, Cupar,
KY15 5EQ, at 12.30 p.m., thereafter to Kemback Cemetery, to which all are welcome. If possible, please wear something tartan. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu if desired, may be made at church door for the Blue Cross and Alzheimer's Research UK .
