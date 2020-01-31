|
|
|
SABET Pamela The family of the late Pamela Sabet wish to thank all colleagues, friends and relatives for their kind words, flowers and help after their recent bereavement. Special thanks to Dr Louise Lamont and District Nurse Elaine at Blackfriars Medical Practice, Tracy and all her staff at William Jordan & Son Funeral Directors for their compassionate professionalism and for the Reverend Jeff Martin for his beautiful service. The collection held at the close of the memorial service raised over £1200, distributed between Alzheimer's Research UK and the Blue Cross.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 31, 2020