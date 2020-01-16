Home

Patricia STEVENS

Patricia STEVENS Notice
STEVENS Patricia Peacefully, slept away at home, on Thursday, 9th January, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Patricia (Pat) Margaret Stevens (nee Mitchell), aged 74 years. Darling wife of the late Alan, loving mother and mother-in-law of Tracey and Stevie and Allan and Lee, loving gran, great-gran, sister, aunt and friend to many.
Service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 3.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for Marie Curie Nurses, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 16, 2020
