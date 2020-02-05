|
|
|
COOK Pauline Beryl Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital Kirkcaldy, on Friday, 31st January, 2020. Pauline Beryl Cook, aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Charles, loving mum to Charles and Lesley, mother-in-law to Ray and Jodi, cherished granma to Gerry, Carson, Kevin and Finlay and treasured great-granma to Ruaridh, Mairi and Gabriela. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 13th February, 2020, at 11 a.m. Service of remembrance at Glenrothes Baptist Church at 12 noon. To which all friends are respectfully invited, donations may be given on leaving the service to BMS in memory of Pauline. Bright colours would be appreciated.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 5, 2020