BROUGH Peter (Max) Peacefully, at Gowrie House Care Home, on Friday, 14th February, 2020. Peter, aged 80 years of Kirkcaldy. Beloved husband of the late Grace, devoted dad to Ken, Graham, Rich and Mike, a loving grandad to Alex, Chris, Shalin, Sam, Annie, Ed and Ewan, also a much loved brother and a friend to many, who will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Friday, 6th March, at 12.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 20, 2020
