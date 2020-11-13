|
DOUGLAS Rev Peter The Douglas family would like to thank all who sent beautiful flowers, kind letters and cards of sympathy which brought back happy memories of Peter, as well as for the kindness shown to the family. Special thanks must go to the staff at Ninewells Hospital for their tender care of Peter and to Rev Marion Paton and all at Dunino Church who gave comfort at Peter's funeral. We are grateful also for the sensitive handling of the funeral arrangements by Macgregors Funeral Directors and Fife Council personnel.
Peter will be so missed, but we gain comfort from knowing that he is at peace in his beloved Dunino.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 13, 2020