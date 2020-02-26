|
McKENNA
Peter After a short illness, at Victoria Hospice, Kirkcaldy, on Monday, 17th February, 2020, Peter, (of Colinsburgh), aged 67 years, a cherished and much loved husband of Kathleen and dear brother of Margaret, William, Joseph, Tony and the late Bobby and Charles. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 3rd March, at 12.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be given in aid of the Victoria Hospice, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 26, 2020