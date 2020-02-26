Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter McKENNA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter McKENNA

Notice Condolences

Peter McKENNA Notice
McKENNA
Peter After a short illness, at Victoria Hospice, Kirkcaldy, on Monday, 17th February, 2020, Peter, (of Colinsburgh), aged 67 years, a cherished and much loved husband of Kathleen and dear brother of Margaret, William, Joseph, Tony and the late Bobby and Charles. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 3rd March, at 12.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be given in aid of the Victoria Hospice, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -