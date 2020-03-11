Home

Peter The family of the late Peter McKenna wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement, also for the cards and letters of condolence and the donations of £600 to Victoria Hospice. Thanks to Dr's and staff of Victoria Hospice. Special thanks to all friends and neighbours in Colinsburgh who supported Kathleen at this difficult time. Special thanks also to her cousin Liz Mazzoni who gave Kathleen special support. Thanks to Neil Dorward, Celebrant for a comforting service and to the Co-op Funeral Directors and staff.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 11, 2020
