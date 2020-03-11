|
WILSON Peter The family of the late Peter Wilson wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent sad loss, also for the cards, letters of condolence and floral tributes received. Thanks to the ambulance staff and police who attended and comforted the family, to Neil Dorward for his comforting service and to Ian, Nicola, Terry and staff of the Co-op Funeralcare, Leven. Special thanks to all those who attended the service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium and for their kind and generous donations, £230 was collected for Parkinson's UK .
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 11, 2020