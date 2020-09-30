Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rachael HENDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rachael HENDERSON

Notice Condolences

Rachael HENDERSON Notice
HENDERSON Rachael Peacefully, after a long illness, at Cameron Hospital, on Thursday, 24th September, 2020, Rachael (Rae) (nee Wardrope), aged 85 years. A devoted wife of the late Tam, much loved mum of Sally and Tommy, proud gran of Matthew, Emily, Calum and Gina, mother-in-law of Brian and Toni, a cherished nanna of Brooklyn and a good friend to many. Funeral service will be held privately due to the current restrictions.
A memorial service and celebration of life will take place in 2021.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -