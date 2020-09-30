|
HENDERSON Rachael Peacefully, after a long illness, at Cameron Hospital, on Thursday, 24th September, 2020, Rachael (Rae) (nee Wardrope), aged 85 years. A devoted wife of the late Tam, much loved mum of Sally and Tommy, proud gran of Matthew, Emily, Calum and Gina, mother-in-law of Brian and Toni, a cherished nanna of Brooklyn and a good friend to many. Funeral service will be held privately due to the current restrictions.
A memorial service and celebration of life will take place in 2021.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 30, 2020