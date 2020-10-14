|
HENDERSON Rae Sally and Tommy and their families wish to thank all relatives and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy cards and flowers received following the sad loss of Rae. Thanks also to Rev. Elisabeth Cranfield for her fitting tribute. To Nicola and staff at Co-op Funeralcare for their sensitive service, and to nurses at Randolph Wemyss, Cameron Hospital and Marie Curie for their care. Thank you to Karen for the flowers, they were outstanding. We plan to hold a memorial service to celebrate mum's life in 2021.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 14, 2020