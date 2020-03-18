|
KEAY Richard Peacefully, at home, in Lower Largo, on Sunday, 15th March, 2020, after a long illness bravely borne. Richard David Keay (Ricky), aged 66 years, a dear father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 24th March, at 3 p.m., to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations may be made at the crematorium for Marie Curie. The family would like to thank everyone involved with his care.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 18, 2020