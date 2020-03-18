Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard KEAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard KEAY

Notice Condolences

Richard KEAY Notice
KEAY Richard Peacefully, at home, in Lower Largo, on Sunday, 15th March, 2020, after a long illness bravely borne. Richard David Keay (Ricky), aged 66 years, a dear father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 24th March, at 3 p.m., to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations may be made at the crematorium for Marie Curie. The family would like to thank everyone involved with his care.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -