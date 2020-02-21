Home

Rita Peacefully, at St Andrews Community Hospital, on Friday, 14th February, 2020. Rita (nee Byrne) in her 100th, year of Cupar, wife of the late Gordon, also a much loved mum, gran, great-gran, mother-in-law and a good friend to all who knew her. Reception of Remains in St Columba's Roman Catholic Church, Kirkgate, Cupar, on Monday, 24th February, at 9..50 a.m., followed by funeral Mass at 10 a.m., thereafter to Cupar Cemetery, for 11 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 21, 2020
