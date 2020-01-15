Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert ADAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert ADAMS

Notice Condolences

Robert ADAMS Notice
ADAMS Robert Suddenly, but peacefully with his loving family by his side, on Saturday, 28th December, 2019. Robert (Rab/Bob), aged 73 years of Windygates, a devoted husband of Ann, beloved dad of David, Darren and Dawn, a loving father-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, son-in-law, cherished grandad and a special friend to many.
"Rab will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him".
Funeral service to take place at Methilmill Cemetery, on Friday, 17th January, at 10 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -