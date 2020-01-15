|
ADAMS Robert Suddenly, but peacefully with his loving family by his side, on Saturday, 28th December, 2019. Robert (Rab/Bob), aged 73 years of Windygates, a devoted husband of Ann, beloved dad of David, Darren and Dawn, a loving father-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, son-in-law, cherished grandad and a special friend to many.
"Rab will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him".
Funeral service to take place at Methilmill Cemetery, on Friday, 17th January, at 10 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 15, 2020